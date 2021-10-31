DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

FIBK stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

