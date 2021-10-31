DA Davidson Weighs in on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

