Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 409.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

