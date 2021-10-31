Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

DNKEY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.