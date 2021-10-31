DAPS Coin Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $27,732.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.00331826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,590,105,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

