Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Neogen by 171.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,957 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Neogen by 239.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,038 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

