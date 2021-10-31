Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,158 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.