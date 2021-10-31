Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.