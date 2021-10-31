Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,903 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,958,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

