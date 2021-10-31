Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

SRCL stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

