Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $103,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

