Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $79,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after buying an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

