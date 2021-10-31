Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $89,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

