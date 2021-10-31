Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $192.23 or 0.00312572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $354.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,409,466 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

