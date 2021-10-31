Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

