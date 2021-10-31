Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
