David J. Moss Sells 2,079 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $30.37.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
