Dawn Protocol Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $253.48 million and $86.96 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00229829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,730,914 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.