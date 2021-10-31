Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 477% compared to the average daily volume of 1,402 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on DCRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DCRC opened at $12.21 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $15,555,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $12,476,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

