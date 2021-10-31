Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $413,461.57 and $2,680.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00224342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00096227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

