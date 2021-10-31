Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.150-$15.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.15-15.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $14.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,357. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.94.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.