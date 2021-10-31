Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TACO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

