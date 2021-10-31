Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Del Taco Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.01.
TACO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
