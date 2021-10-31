Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

