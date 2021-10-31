Deri Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

