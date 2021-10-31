Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 20.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 19.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

INFU opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.