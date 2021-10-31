Deutsche Bank AG Invests $195,000 in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,078 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $24.13 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

