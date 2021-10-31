Deutsche Bank AG Invests $211,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.