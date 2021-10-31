Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 14,589 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.