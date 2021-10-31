Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 17,149 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

ORMP stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $761.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

