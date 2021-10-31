Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,447 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $453.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

