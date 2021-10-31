Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,895 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

