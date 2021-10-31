Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €60.78 ($71.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.53 and its 200 day moving average is €51.40.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.