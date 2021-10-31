Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TPRKY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

