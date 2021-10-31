Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €159.80 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of DB1 opened at €143.60 ($168.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €145.33 and a 200-day moving average of €143.38. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

