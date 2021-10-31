Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

