DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $236.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

