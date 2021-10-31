DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $60,087.06 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $60,087.06 or 0.99239950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $30.28 million and $88,335.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.