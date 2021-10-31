Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $735.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

