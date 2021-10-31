Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
DGII opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $735.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
