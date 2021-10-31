Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $98.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APPS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. 2,203,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

