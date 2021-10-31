Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -127.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

