Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of OptimizeRx worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.