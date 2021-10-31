Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

LORL opened at $49.82 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

