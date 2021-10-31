Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,664 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.91% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.