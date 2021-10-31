Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE CIO opened at $18.97 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

