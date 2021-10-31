Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Saul Centers worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

