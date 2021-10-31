Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period.

TECL opened at $71.06 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.