Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $113.32 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.