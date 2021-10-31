DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. DMarket has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,168.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00234535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 187.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

