Dogeswap (DOGES) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 115.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for about $54.71 or 0.00088999 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $54,481.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded up 180.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.