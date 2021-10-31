Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $997,542.27

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Donut has a total market capitalization of $997,542.27 and $5,871.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.