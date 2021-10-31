Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.44-0.46 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.